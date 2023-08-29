NOT SO FAIR: Justice Dept. files lawsuit against Bakersfield men for sexual harassment under Fair Housing Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Justice Department announced Monday it has filed a lawsuit against two Bakersfield men for sexual harassment and for retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

According to the Justice Department, Javier Salazar Junior was a maintenance worker at a local rental property when he harassed a female tenant for nearly a year and a half beginning in December of 2018. Officials say this included describing sexual acts to her, touching her body without consent, and secretly taking pictures of framed photos the tenant had in her home.

The tenant claimed she reported this to Javier Salazar senior, the property manager, who is also the maintenance worker's father. She then alleges the Salazars refused to fix a leaking gas line in her home after she reported the harassment forcing her to move out.

The lawsuit seeks monetary compensation for the tenant and a court order barring future discrimination.

