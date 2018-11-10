Officials give tips on how to prepare for wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Woolsey, Camp and Hill Fires raging across California started Thursday and have already prompted mandatory evacuations for thousands of people.

"There are a lot of high winds across the state right now and when humidity in the air gets low, things are going to be dryer, things are going to be prime to burn," said Casey Snow, Battalion Chief with the Bakersfield Fire Department.

With critical fire weather in the Kern County mountains Friday, it is essential to be prepared.

"You are going to want to have things in a bag, ready to go, accessible to get in a vehicle very quickly and leave as soon as possible," said Snow.

Cal Fire recommends building an emergency bag full of water, food, a first aid kit and respiratory masks.

Experts say you should have a list of valuables and important documents. Keep them together and ready to go in the event that you need to evacuate.

Officials advise residents to be advised of Red Flag Warning Days and Fire Weather Watches.

"If there is a fire in the area and there is any kind of danger coming your way. The warnings will come but if you know before that, advise others and leave as soon as possible," said Snow.