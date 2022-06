PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Officials have confirmed the pilot of a plane that crashed Saturday in Porterville has died.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed just after 3 p.m. off of Hwy. 65 in Tulare County.

TCSO said the airplane tower lost contact with the pilot a few minutes after takeoff from a Porterville Airport.

Investigators from the national transportation safety board are investigating.