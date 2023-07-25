Oildale fire engulfs 12 properties as quick response by firefighters averts injuries

OILDALE, Calif (KERO) — New details have been released concerning a two-alarm fire that broke out in a neighborhood in Oildale on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters responded to put out the blaze on Harris Drive near the intersection with Beardsley Avenue. KCFD says when firefighters arrived at around 1:30 p.m. they found winds had spread the fire to nearly a dozen properties in the area.

Over 30 personnel worked together to quickly tackle the blaze knocking it down about 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.