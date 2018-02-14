Oildale sign knocked down by early morning crash

Johana Restrepo
10:08 AM, Feb 14, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Oildale sign was knocked out by a crash early Wednesday morning.

This is the second time this sign has been damaged. 

It was vandalized shortly after it was first unveiled.

