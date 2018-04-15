One man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the Mojave Air and Space Port

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, April 14th just before 10 A.M.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office 60-year-old Timothy Scott Partridge from Draper, Utah crashed into a fence during a racing event at the Mojave Airport.

Partridge died at the scene and next of kin has been notified. An examination by the coroner has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.