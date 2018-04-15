One man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the Mojave Air and Space Port

Alexa Reye
3:20 PM, Apr 15, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, April 14th just before 10 A.M.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office 60-year-old Timothy Scott Partridge from Draper, Utah crashed into a fence during a racing event at the Mojave Airport.

Partridge died at the scene and next of kin has been notified. An examination by the coroner has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News