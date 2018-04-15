One man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the Mojave Air and Space Port

Cloudy
One man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, April 14th just before 10 A.M.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office 60-year-old Timothy Scott Partridge from Draper, Utah crashed into a fence during a racing event at the Mojave Airport.
Partridge died at the scene and next of kin has been notified. An examination by the coroner has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Coroner's Office has identified the victim who has found in the dry Kern River bed a half mile west of North Chester Avenue on March 8, 2018.
Bakersfield Police went out to Cottonwood Road looking for evidence of a shooting on Sunday after a victim of a shooting showed up at the hospital.