One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 58 Monday morning

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following what appears to have been a single-vehicle crash overnight.

The California Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man's body was found Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. near a crashed car that had been traveling westbound on the Highway 58 on-ramp west of Oswell Street.

CHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

The identity of the man who died has not been released and investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

