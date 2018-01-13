One person dead after south Bakersfield motorcycle crash

11:59 AM, Jan 13, 2018
18 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person is dead after a crash near at South Union Avenue near Panama Road and Taft Highway. 

A motorcyclist and Toyota pickup crashed just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

As of 11:45 a.m., some traffic is being let down Union Avenue. Panama and Taft are currently closed. 

KCSO and CHP responded to this crash.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News