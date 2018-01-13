One person dead after south Bakersfield motorcycle crash

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person is dead after a crash near at South Union Avenue near Panama Road and Taft Highway.
A motorcyclist and Toyota pickup crashed just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
As of 11:45 a.m., some traffic is being let down Union Avenue. Panama and Taft are currently closed.
KCSO and CHP responded to this crash.
