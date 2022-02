BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Panama Lane Wednesday night that left one person dead.

The crash happened on Panama Lane just west of Akers Road around 6:15 p.m. The Bakersfield Police Department reported that one person died. No word yet on what cause the accident or if there were any additional injuries.

Traffic was temporarily diverted during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes known.