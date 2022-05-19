One person injured, three cats die in Taft mobile home fire

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A mobile home fire in Taft on Wednesday left one person injured and three cats dead.

According to a report from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Taft police arrived at a mobile home park in Taft at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of smoke and "explosions." When officers arrived they evacuated the occupants of the mobile home as well as adjacent homes.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put out the fire after about 15 minutes.

The occupant of the home sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Three cats in the mobile home died.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.