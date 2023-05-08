Watch Now
One person is dead after suffering 'medical emergency' during hike

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. last Friday near the Woodland Waterfall Trail in Pine Mountain Club.
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 19:00:07-04

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department says one person is dead after suffering a deadly medical emergency and falling 10 feet during a hike.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. last Friday near the Woodland Waterfall Trail in Pine Mountain Club.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located the victim's body lying on a rock, 30 feet above the base of the waterfall. KCFD alongside Kern County Search and Rescue recovered the hiker's body using a rope.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

