One person is dead after suffering 'medical emergency' during hike

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department says one person is dead after suffering a deadly medical emergency and falling 10 feet during a hike.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. last Friday near the Woodland Waterfall Trail in Pine Mountain Club.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located the victim's body lying on a rock, 30 feet above the base of the waterfall. KCFD alongside Kern County Search and Rescue recovered the hiker's body using a rope.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.