One woman’s experience in being a U.S. Army Veteran

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are a woman interested in joining the military forces, check out their website which features information on the steps you need to take to kick start your process and information about the benefits you can receive when you join.

In addition to our celebration of Women’s History Month, this week has been designated as women’s military history week to recognize the incredible legacy of women veterans and their many sacrifices.

We introduce an army veteran who was determined to earn her recognition as a skilled light-wheeled mechanic.

“Women have strength, we have power, we have a voice. Use it.”

That’s the statement Jule Esty, a U.S. Army Veteran and former light-wheeled mechanic, would remind herself of day in and day out during her seven years of service.

She told 23ABC, that while she feels that there was a great sense of unity within her section, she wasn’t always treated fair or seen as equally capable of doing things as men within her unit.

“When you opened it up to the entire unit it was a little more difficult. A lot of people wouldn’t come to me to fix the trucks because I was a woman. They had one of two objectives, it was either to hit on me because that’s just what they do or basically put me down because I’m a woman and I don’t know cars or trucks.”

Esty said even though she felt she was being seen as less than in comparison to men, she was determined to earn the praise even going the extra mile to guarantee it.

“It definitely wasn’t a good feeling. I had to overcompensate so I did research, I went to school, I got a degree in Mechanics just to prove I was good enough. Still, even then, they went to the men.”

The seven-year veteran said despite the disparity she feels she unwillingly faced; she not only built a sisterhood within the military she also made sure to be a positive impact on the women who she came across that were looking to serve as well.

“It was a lot of women, and they would open up to me and let me know that they are worried that they can’t get through basic training and I’m like look I did it, I know you can do it. It was positive to know that I could be an example for women that are thinking about joining.”