Open enrollment for KHSD freshman starts today

Morgan Wheeler
7:41 AM, Jan 24, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District open enrollment for freshman starts today Wednesday, January 24 and goes till Friday, January 26.

A parent or guardian must show up in person to the Kern High School District Office located at 5801 Sundale Avenue.

This is for parents who don't want their children going to the high school they are assigned to.

You do not need to take part in Open Enrollment if you would like your student to attend the school serving your regular attendance area.

Dates and times for open enrollment are listed below: 

  • January 24, 2018 – 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.
  • January 25, 2018 – 8:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.
  • January 26, 2018 – 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

 

