Overnight road closures in Bakersfield

A nighttime closure has been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue in Bakersfield. This closure will take place between 10:00 pm on September 29th and 5:00 am on September 30th. This closure is so road crews can install freeway signs.

Traffic for this closure will be detoured to exit the freeway at Chester Avenue, travel north to Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will continue north on Oak, turn west onto California Avenue, and enter the northbound on-ramp to Highway 99. Southbound motorists will be directed from Brundage south onto Wible Road, then west on Ming Avenue to the on-ramp for the 99 southbound.