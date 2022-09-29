Overnight road closures in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced two upcoming closures for roadwork through the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Both closures are for work being done overnight from the evening of Thursday, September 29th.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue in Bakersfield. This closure will take place between 10:00 pm on September 29th and 5:00 am on September 30th. This closure is so road crews can install freeway signs.
Traffic for this closure will be detoured to exit the freeway at Chester Avenue, travel north to Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists will continue north on Oak, turn west onto California Avenue, and enter the northbound on-ramp to Highway 99. Southbound motorists will be directed from Brundage south onto Wible Road, then west on Ming Avenue to the on-ramp for the 99 southbound.
Another nighttime closure has been scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. This closure will take place between 11:00 pm on September 29th and 5:00 am on September 30th. This closure is so road crews can adjust falsework.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured to exist and turn east at Stockdale Highway, then travel south on Wible road, then west on Ming until they reach the on-ramp for the southbound 99.
California Highway Patrol officers will be monitoring both of these overnight closures.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. The Thomas Roads Improvement Project thanks the public for their patience, apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause, and reminds everyone to please drive carefully.