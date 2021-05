BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Owens Fire has ripped through 2,000 acres of brush in the Inyokern area Sunday.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group map, the Owens Fire sparked up on Saturday in the Short Canyon area west of Highway 395.

More than 130 fire personnel have worked on the fire so far, which is 10 percent contained.

No structures or injuries have been reported.