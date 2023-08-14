Watch Now
Panama Buena Vista Union School District holds in-person staff assembly ahead of new school year

More than 2,300 staff members representing more than two dozen campuses in the district all filed into the convention center to celebrate the start of another year.
Panama Buena Vista Union School District All-Staff Meeting
23ABC News
The Panama Buena Vista Union School District held its first all-staff meeting in person since the pandemic.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 14:16:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It wasn't a concert, Monster Jam, or even the Bakersfield Condors that had people lining up outside the Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center Monday morning. It was a school assembly of sorts.

The Panama Buena Vista Union School District held its first all-staff meeting in person since the pandemic. More than 2,300 staff members representing more than two dozen campuses in the district all filed into the convention center to celebrate the start of another year. But this year in person.

Panama Buena Vista is the 2nd largest K-8 district in Kern County.

The first day of class is Wednesday.

