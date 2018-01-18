Panda Express looking to hire employees for all Bakersfield locations

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 48°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Panda Express will be hosting a job fair for all of their locations, including a new location on Merle Haggard Drive on Monday, Jan. 22nd.
The job fair will be held at Beale Memorial Library located at 701 Truxtun Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Panda Express is holding the recruitment in partnership with Job Fest and Kern County Library.
Panda Express will be hosting a job fair for all of their locations, including a new location on Merle Haggard Drive on Monday, Jan. 22nd.
With pedestrian fatalities on the rise throughout the state, Bakersfield Police is stepping up their pedestrian safety enforcement operations…
UPDATE (January 18, 2018 3:25 p.m.): Four people were transported to Adventist Health and Delano Regional hospitals after the…
The 38th Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast will be held next Thursday in downtown Bakersfield.