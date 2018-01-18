Panda Express looking to hire employees for all Bakersfield locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Panda Express will be hosting a job fair for all of their locations, including a new location on Merle Haggard Drive on Monday, Jan. 22nd.

The job fair will be held at Beale Memorial Library located at 701 Truxtun Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Panda Express is holding the recruitment in partnership with Job Fest and Kern County Library.