Panda Express looking to hire employees for all Bakersfield locations

3:49 PM, Jan 18, 2018
12 mins ago
job fest | kern county library | local news | bakersfield | merle haggard drive
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Panda Express will be hosting a job fair for all of their locations, including a new location on Merle Haggard Drive on Monday, Jan. 22nd. 

The job fair will be held at Beale Memorial Library located at 701 Truxtun Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Panda Express is holding the recruitment in partnership with Job Fest and Kern County Library. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News