DELANO, Calif — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio is joining the race for David Valadao's congressional seat in next year's election.

According to the Federal Elections Comittee, paper work has been filed for Osorio to run for election in 2022 against Congressman David Valadao.

Osorio was elected mayor of Delano in 2020 after serving on city council.

Former State Assembly member Nicole Parra has also announced that she would be running for the seat.