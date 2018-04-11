Parents and teens can learn about youth programs available at event on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office is hosting an event where teens and parents can learn more about youth programs available throughout Kern County.

20 youth-serving agencies are scheduled to be on-hand to inform everyone about the variety of programs available for people 11 to 25 years old.

The BPD Explorers, Boys and Girls Club, Teen Challenge, Stay Focused Ministries and other organizations will be present.

This will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Larry E. Reider Education Center on K Street in room 101.