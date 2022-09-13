Watch Now
Part of Westside Parkway in Bakersfield dedicated to Harvey Hall

A dedication for a portion of the Westside Parkway happened in Bakersfield on Monday morning. The portion of road will now be called the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 12, 2022
The name is in honor of Bakersfield’s longest-serving mayor and the founder of Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. The roadway will stretch between the Coffee Road off-ramp heading west and the Allen Road on-ramp heading east.

State Assembly member Vince Fong introduced the bill to dedicate a portion of the Westside Parkway to Hall in April 2021, receiving unanimous support from the Assembly, the Senate floors, and the Assembly Transportation Committee.

