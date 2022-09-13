Part of Westside Parkway in Bakersfield dedicated to Harvey Hall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A dedication for a portion of the Westside Parkway happened in Bakersfield on Monday morning. The portion of road will now be called the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway.

The name is in honor of Bakersfield’s longest-serving mayor and the founder of Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. The roadway will stretch between the Coffee Road off-ramp heading west and the Allen Road on-ramp heading east.

State Assembly member Vince Fong introduced the bill to dedicate a portion of the Westside Parkway to Hall in April 2021, receiving unanimous support from the Assembly, the Senate floors, and the Assembly Transportation Committee.