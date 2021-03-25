Menu

Parts of Downtown Bakersfield are flooded due to water main break

Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 01:35:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Parts of Downtown Bakersfield are closed tonight as a result of flooding due to a water main break.

Cal Water says portions of 18th and 19th Street and L and N streets are blocked off as a result as crews work to repair the break. The Bakersfield Police Department says the call came in just after 8 p.m.

Our crew at the scene also says several businesses are pumping water out of their buildings as a result.

Cal Water is hopeful to have it all repaired and cleaned up by Thursday morning.

