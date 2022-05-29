Pedestrian dies in Southwest Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was struck and killed in a crash in Southwest Bakersfield overnight.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department the man, who has not been identified, was hit by a car at the intersection of New Stine and Belle Terrace after 8 p.m. Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries where he later died.

Police say the driver remained at the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

BPD added that they believe the man who was hit was already lying in the roadway before the crash occurred.