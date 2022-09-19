Pedestrian killed Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian was killed late Friday night after being struck by multiple vehicles in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the 11600 block of Olive Drive on Friday at around 11:00 p.m. where they found a pedestrian had been struck by multiple vehicles. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the person was laying in the roadway when they were struck by the vehicles. It is not known at this time why the person was laying in the road. Drugs and alcohol are unknown factors at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.