Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident on Highway 119

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man walking along Highway 119 was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. in the morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was walking in the roadway of the westbound lane of the highway east of Par Street when he was struck by a gray Honda Accord.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda was later located abandoned near the crash scene.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.