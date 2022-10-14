Watch Now
Pedestrian struck and killed near Highway 99 off-ramp Thursday night

The driver attempted to avoid the woman.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 14:19:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian who crossed over the Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Ave was struck and killed Thursday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was sitting in the area between Highway 99 and the off-ramp for Hosking Avenue when she attempted to cross the road and was struck by a GMC at approximately 50-60 mph. The driver attempted to avoid the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

Highway 99 to Hosking Avenue was closed for approximately two hours for the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

