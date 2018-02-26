People's Baptist Church to hold active shooter training on Monday

Johana Restrepo
2:46 PM, Feb 26, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In the wake of recent shootings one local pastor is preparing his church to protect themselves by holding an active shooter training.

"I happen to believe that my first priority is to protect the people that God has given me responsibility for," the People's Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. VK Jones said.

For Dr. VK Jones the people he's responsible for belong to the People's Baptist Church on Madison Street in Bakersfield where he's been a pastor for seven years.

He says he's going to do what he can to protect the members inside of his church's walls from an active shooter by offering a class tonight at his church starting at 6 p.m.

"The church is not safe anymore. [There] used to be a time when the church was kind of off limits," Jones said and added that he stands with the Second Amendment.

His friend Robert Dalessio, Director of Training at Second Amendment Sports will be on sight to help teach the class from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

