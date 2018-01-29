Pet Detectives: Sad 5-month-old Boxer puppy looking for his owner or a forever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Animal Services took to their Pet Detectives Facebook page to inform the community about a sad 5-month-old Boxer puppy they found near Virginia and Austin January 25.

KCAS said in the Facebook post, "if the eyes are the window to the soul, what do these say? We think they're longing to see his owner again. Or maybe hoping there is a loving owner out there for him, somewhere."

The Boxer is a male, 5-months-old and weighs 28 pounds.

His Kern County Animal Services ID is a1074685.

The Pet Detectives Facebook page is run by the Kern County Animal Services where they post lost pets found around Kern County.