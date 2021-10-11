Watch
PG&E customers in unincorporated Kern County may lose power Monday

Ben Margot/AP
In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric repair truck enters their customer center in Hayward, Calif.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 11, 2021
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of residents in Kern County have been warned that they could get their power shut off at some point today.

According to PG&E, 633 customers in unincorporated areas of the county are impacted by the latest public safety power shut offs. Power could be shut off anytime from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's no timeline on when power would be restored.

PG&E also has a hotline that you can call to get any resources necessary. Residents can call 211 to be connected to things such a food pantry or transportation services. You can also visit here and be taken to similar services.

