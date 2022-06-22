Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

PG&E reporting power restored to area in Southwest Bakersfield

PG&E reporting power outage in Southwest Bakersfield
PG&E
PG&E is reporting a power outage affecting more than 3,500 customers in Southwest Bakersfield.
PG&E reporting power outage in Southwest Bakersfield
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 10:19:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (7:19 AM): PG&E is reporting power has been restored to an area in Southwest Bakersfield. The outage had affected more than 3,500 residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is reporting a power outage affecting more than 3,500 customers in Southwest Bakersfield.

The outage is affecting residents from Panama Lane near Stine Road to S. H Street and near Taft Highway.

PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored is 9 a.m.

Power is reported out at just before 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!