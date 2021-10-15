PG&E to restore power to most customers in rural Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E to restore power Friday to most customers in rural Kern County who had their power turned off due to a forecast wind event, the company said.

About 630 out of 666 customers who had their power turned off at 1 a.m. Friday will have it restored between about 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, said PG&E.

For the customers who remain out of power, PG&E said it expects to restore it late Saturday.

PG&E said it was still possible for extreme weather to return and for the company to shut off the power overnight Friday.

The company said it had shut off power in the area early Friday to reduce wildfire risk given dry offshore winds, combined with extreme to exceptional drought conditions and critically dry vegetation.