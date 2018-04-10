PG&E warns customers about increase in scams ahead of tax season deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - PG&E is warning its customers about an increase in scams the company has seen ahead of the tax season deadline.

The company said that its customers have been receiving emails and calls that show PG&E's phone number ,1-800-743-5000 on the caller ID.

According to a statement sent by PG&E, scammers are pretending to be PG&E employees to get information from people or gain access to their homes.

PG&E said that some of the scams included:

Telling customers they are eligible for a federal tax refund and requesting personal information like Social Security.

Claiming to represent a PG&E initiative so they can sell a product or gain entrance to your home.

Trying to sell a service such as solar evaluation and requesting personal information.

“Phishing” emails to PG&E customers asking them to make a payment online or fill out false documents.

The company also listed a number of tips for customers to follow and stay safe: