At least one person was injured following a collision in Oildale on Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck collided with a car in the area of North Chester and Universe Avenue.

The collision led to the pickup rolling over.

23ABC crews saw a person in the truck crawl out. That person was walking around.

The person in the car was being treated by first responders. Their condition is not known.

It's not known what caused the crash.