Pin in accident in northwest Bakersfield Monday morning

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A car crash near Jewetta Ave. and Noriega Rd. left one person pinned into a vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The crash happened around 7:48 a.m. One person was taken to Kern Medical after receiving moderate injuries.
No one else was transported to the hospital after the sedan and SUV crashed, according to BPD.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield.
A car crash near Jewetta Ave. and Noriega Rd. left one person pinned into a vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A Hayward CHP officer killed by suspected impaired driver over the weekend.
The Bakersfield Burrito Project is hosting their 9th annual Burrito Navidad on Christmas Day.