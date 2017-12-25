Pin in accident in northwest Bakersfield Monday morning

3:01 PM, Dec 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A car crash near Jewetta Ave. and Noriega Rd. left one person pinned into a vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. 

The crash happened around 7:48 a.m. One person was taken to Kern Medical after receiving moderate injuries. 

No one else was transported to the hospital after the sedan and SUV crashed, according to BPD. 

 

 

