Plane makes emergency landing at Meadows Field in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Meadows Field early Monday. The incident resulted in a call-out for reinforcements.
In a post on Twitter, Kern County Fire officials say there was an "alert 3" response at around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning for an aircraft emergency. There was a report of smoke in the cabin and possible fire.
As a result, more engines were dispatched.
The plane, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was able to land safely and all seven people on board were not injured.
Officials say no fire was located and they determined the problem was a smoke alarm activated likely due to a faulty sensor.
Alert 3 Response— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) May 16, 2022
At 9:15 am units were dispatched to Meadows Field Airport for reports of an aircraft emergency. The Citation CJ3 landed safely and all 7 persons onboard evacuated without injury. No fire found. Smoke alarm was likely from faulty sensor.#kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/0n4V39aFgn