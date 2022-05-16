Plane makes emergency landing at Meadows Field in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Meadows Field early Monday. The incident resulted in a call-out for reinforcements.

In a post on Twitter, Kern County Fire officials say there was an "alert 3" response at around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning for an aircraft emergency. There was a report of smoke in the cabin and possible fire.

As a result, more engines were dispatched.

The plane, a Cessna Citation CJ3 was able to land safely and all seven people on board were not injured.

Officials say no fire was located and they determined the problem was a smoke alarm activated likely due to a faulty sensor.