Police and fire personnel on scene looking into a possible suspicious object at Cato Middle

12:36 PM, Feb 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police and City Fire personnel are on scene looking into a possible suspicious object on the Cato Middle School campus, per BPD.

Irma Cervantes, public information officer for BCSD said that the students followed a fire drill protocol to exit the building due to the phone call "that was received by a parent this morning indicating the possibility of an unsafe object on one of the campuses."

23ABC will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

Local News