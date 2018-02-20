Police and fire personnel on scene looking into a possible suspicious object at Cato Middle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police and City Fire personnel are on scene looking into a possible suspicious object on the Cato Middle School campus, per BPD.

Irma Cervantes, public information officer for BCSD said that the students followed a fire drill protocol to exit the building due to the phone call "that was received by a parent this morning indicating the possibility of an unsafe object on one of the campuses."

