Police find over 400 pounds of marijuana in Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — On September 2, 2022 at approximately 1:23 pm, the Porterville Fire Department were called to a possible house fire in the 400 block of North Second Street. The fire itself was determined to be an oven fire which was extinguished. However, while firefighters were there, they noticed a large amount of processed marijuana and decided to call in the Porterville Police Department to investigate.

With this evidence, a Superior Court judge issued a search warrant for the residence. Detectives located and seized over 400 pounds of processed marijuana, several boxes of concentrated cannabis oil, indications of marijuana sales, and a recent marijuana grow and processing operation at the residence of 23-year-old Adrian Lopez, which he shares with a 22-year-old woman and two small children.

Lopez was taken into custody for cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house, and child endangerment. He was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.

The Porterville Police Department asks anyone with any information regarding illegal narcotics to contact their Narcotics Investigation Unit at 559-782-7400