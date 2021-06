WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A 35-year-old woman killed in an accident in Wasco on Saturday has been identified.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Nancy Elizabeth Padilla was driving when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on Highway 43 just north of Sherwood Avenue in Wasco at around 11 a.m. Padilla died at the scene.

At this time the cause of the accident has not been released.