Police investigating deadly stabbing in east Bakersfield

Natalie Tarangioli
12:05 PM, Apr 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is investigating a deadly stabbing in east Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing happened after an altercation on Baker and Sumner Streets just before noon, BPD said.

Police say one man was killed.

Baker Street is closed in both direction between Sumner and 21st Streets while police investigate. 

Police currently do not have any suspect information. 

Detectives are responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

 

