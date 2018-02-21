Police looking for at risk runaway teenage girl

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Emmeline Foley was last seen at her home on Easter Lily Court on Saturday.
She is described as:
White female juvenile, 14 years of age, 5'2”, 180 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The Golden Empire Transit District is installing solar panels at their administration office on Golden State Avenue this Spring.
Drivers could be paying even more to fill up their tanks soon, after gas went up 12 cents just last year in November.
A vote on making water restrictions permanent has been delayed by 15 days, as much of the state has slipped back into drought conditions.