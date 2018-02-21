Police looking for at risk runaway teenage girl

Johana Restrepo
1:34 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Emmeline Foley was last seen at her home on Easter Lily Court on Saturday.

She is described as:

White female juvenile, 14 years of age, 5'2”, 180 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News