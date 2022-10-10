Police need help identifying Fresno robbery suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two young men suspected of robbery in Fresno.

According to a report by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:00 pm on September 19th, the men committed a robbery at the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Clovis and Ashlan Avenues in the Tarpey Village neighborhood area of Fresno.

Police allege that a man wearing a black hoodie walked behind the store’s counter and grabbed several packs of cigarettes. When the store clerk attempted to stop him, the man fought with him and took the cigarettes by force. A second man wearing a red hoodie who accompanied the first also stole items from the store and ran away.

23ABC/Fresno Sheriff On the left is the man in a black hoodie alleged to have forcefully stolen several packs of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Fresno. On the right is the man in a red hoodie who was with him, who also stole from the store and ran.

Anyone with information about anyone involved in this case is asked to lease contact Detective jared Hixon of the FCSO at 559-600-8061, jared.hixson@fresnosheriff.com, or you can leave an anonymous tip with Valley Crime Stoppers at their website or by calling 559-498-7867.