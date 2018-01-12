BPD: Assisting with DEA involved officer-involved shooting

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 11, 2017 5:50 p.m.): BPD is assisting with an officer-involved shooting involving DEA at the Lowe's on the 6200 block of Colony.
UPDATE (January 11, 2017 5:45 p.m.): Bakersfield Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at the Lowe's parking lot near Panama Ln. and Hwy 99.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Panama Ln. and Highway 99.
Bakersfield Police confirmed they are on the scene, however, they had no other details to provide at the time.
23ABC has a crew on the way.
This a breaking news story, please check back for updates.
UPDATE (January 11, 2017 5:50 p.m.): BPD is assisting with an officer-involved shooting involving DEA at the Lowe's on the 6200 block of Colony.
