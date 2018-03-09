Man in critical condition after shooting in East Bakersfield

Cloudy
HI: 75°
LO: 54°
Bakersfield Police on scene in area of Lake and Brown streets.
UPDATE (5:08 a.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department confirms that a man was shot in the area of Brown and Lake streets around 2 a.m. Friday.
Police say the victim is in critical, but stable condition. Police say he is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspect information.
Members of the Bakersfield Police Department are on scene in East Bakersfield on Friday morning.
Multiple officers are in the area of Brown and Lake streets.
It's not known yet why officers are on scene.
