Police: Stray bullet strikes man in the head while driving in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head after being struck by a stray bullet while driving in east Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police said they received reports of shots fired in the area of Kern and Kentucky Streets at 8:20 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was reportedly driving eastbound on Kentucky Street when he was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Police said the victim's injuries appear to be minor. No other victims were found.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.