Police want the cell phone of driver involved in DUI crash that killed Centennial teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police have now issued a search warrant for the cellphone of the driver involved in the DUI crash that killed a Centennial High School teen in January.

Court documents obtained by 23ABC stated that 16-year-old Clayton Boen was in a car that was driving on Madison Michelle Way and Renfro Road around midnight on Jan. 14.

The 17-year-old driver and a third passenger in the backseat were also in the car.

The documents reveal that Boen was sitting with his upper body hanging out of the window and died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash and police said he may have recorded the incident on his cellphone while driving.

The driver has not yet been charged with a crime from the crash.