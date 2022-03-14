Porterville officer may have been exposed to fentanyl during a burglary call

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A Porterville police officer may have been exposed to fentanyl over the weekend while he was responding to a burglary call.

Police say during the investigation the officer located a baggie of suspected narcotics. While he was processing the scene and without making direct contact with the substance the officer began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure, including dizziness and difficulty breathing.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly recovering