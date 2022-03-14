Watch
Porterville officer may have been exposed to fentanyl during a burglary call

Officer was hospitalized
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 14, 2022
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A Porterville police officer may have been exposed to fentanyl over the weekend while he was responding to a burglary call.

Police say during the investigation the officer located a baggie of suspected narcotics. While he was processing the scene and without making direct contact with the substance the officer began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure, including dizziness and difficulty breathing.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly recovering

