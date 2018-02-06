Portion of bike path on eastbound Westside Parkway Bridge to be repaved tomorrow

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Bridge Improvements Project is planning on repaving a portion of the bike path on the eastbound Westside Parkway Bridge crossing the river on Wednesday.
This is expected to be done between the hours of 9 in the morning and noon. Pedestrians and cyclists will need to stop and wait to be safely escorted from the bike path through the construction zone.
Cyclists will be asked to walk their bikes through this area.
