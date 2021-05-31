Watch
Power operator monitoring electric use in state

23ABC News
Power Lines
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:15:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With temperatures nearing or hitting triple digits across California there's the possibility that we could be faced with more power outages. But the power regulator in charge of those says for now we're safe.

The California Independent System Operator says there's enough electricity in the state to be able to handle spikes due to rising temperatures.

If you remember, last year utility companies like PG&E and Southern California Edison issued public safety power shutoffs. Those planned shutoffs at times left thousands of people without power for days on end.

California ISO said it's grown its power grid in hopes of avoiding widespread shutoffs like last year. However, they are monitoring temperatures and could still potentially plan outages.

