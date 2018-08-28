Power outage affecting over 3,000 in southwest Bakersfield

Sydney Isenberg
9:31 AM, Aug 28, 2018
14 mins ago
power | southwest bakersfield | pg&e | outage
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: August 28, 2018 11:00 a.m.) According to PG&E, a broken power pole in the area is the cause of the outage. 

20 PG&E customers are still without power. Power is set to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

================================================================================

(UPDATE: August 28, 2018 9:41 a.m.) Power has been restored to much of the area. 55 PG&E customers are still without power.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined. 

================================================================================

A power outage is affecting over 3,000 PG&E customers in southwest Bakersfield.

According to PG&E, the outage started around 8:30 a.m. 3,782 residents are being affected.

The power is set to be restored around 12:30 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News