Power outage affecting over 3,000 in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE: August 28, 2018 11:00 a.m.) According to PG&E, a broken power pole in the area is the cause of the outage.
20 PG&E customers are still without power. Power is set to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
(UPDATE: August 28, 2018 9:41 a.m.) Power has been restored to much of the area. 55 PG&E customers are still without power.
The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.
A power outage is affecting over 3,000 PG&E customers in southwest Bakersfield.
According to PG&E, the outage started around 8:30 a.m. 3,782 residents are being affected.
The power is set to be restored around 12:30 p.m. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
