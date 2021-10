BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage has been reported Thursday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E.

The outage affecting 2,700 people as of about 2:30 p.m. is estimated to have power restored by 5:15 p.m., according to PG&E's website.

It includes areas extending from Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue to Ming Avenue.