Powerball jackpot reaches $420 million for tonight's drawing

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 48°
SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There's more than $400 million up for grabs tonight with the Powerball Jackpot reaching $420 million.
The drawing will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The winner will have a chance to take the $420 million in payments over the next 30 years or get a total of $248 million.
If someone else wins, the jackpot will be split.
Investigators at Kern Valley State Prison are cracking down on contraband making its way into the facility.
Bakersfield Congressman David Valadao voted in support of a house bill to stop school violence.
There's more than $400 million up for grabs tonight with the Powerball Jackpot reaching $420 million.
Studio Movie Grill will open its doors to Bakersfield in April, bringing access to state-of-the-art movie technology and providing our…