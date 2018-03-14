Powerball jackpot reaches $420 million for tonight's drawing

Johana Restrepo
2:10 PM, Mar 14, 2018

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There's more than $400 million up for grabs tonight with the Powerball Jackpot reaching $420 million.

The drawing will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The winner will have a chance to take the $420 million in payments over the next 30 years or get a total of $248 million.

If someone else wins, the jackpot will be split.

